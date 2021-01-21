WATCH LIVE: Inslee announces Amazon pop-up vaccine clinic in Seattle

Gov. Jay Inslee gives an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Washington, including a new pop-up clinic from Amazon and Virginia Mason.

SEATTLE — Amazon will open a pop-up clinic in Seattle on Sunday with the goal of vaccinating 2,000 people for COVID-19 in one day.

The event is in partnership with Virginia Mason.

The clinic will be open to anyone who is eligible for the vaccine. Right now, Washington state is vaccinating people in Phase 1A, which includes high-risk health care workers and long-term care residents, and the first tier of Phase 1B, which includes people over 65 and people over 50 who live in multigenerational households.

The announcement comes one day after Amazon offered to help President Joe Biden achieve his vaccine goals by aiding in distribution.

Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon's Worldwide Consumer division, said in a letter to Biden on Wednesday that Amazon is "prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration's vaccination efforts. Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort."

Gov. Jay Inslee set a goal this week of vaccinating 45,000 people in Washington per day. However, between Jan. 6-12, Washington vaccinated on average 14,723 people per day.