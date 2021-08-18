Vaccine mandate for Washington school workers comes amid staffing shortages

Reykdal detailed the plans alongside Gov. Jay Inslee during a news conference Wednesday.



The mandate makes full COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment in Washington. Employees, including teachers, school staff, coaches, volunteers and bus drivers, have until October 18 to be fully vaccinated.



The requirement raises the question whether staff will leave their jobs if they're forced to be vaccinated -- something the governor said he does not want.



"Don't leave your career unless you talk to your doctor about this vaccine," Inslee said.



Reykdal said 40,000 to 50,000 Washington school workers and contractors have yet to be vaccinated, as Inslee brought up an additional warning.



"If you leave, the vast majority of people will not be eligible for unemployment compensation either," Inslee said.



The mandate does not worry Scott Logan, Chief Operations Officer at Highline Public Schools, a district that serves 18,000 students in Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and White Center.



"We have a high vaccination rate already on the district," Logan said.



Logan oversees school bus operations for Highline and said, currently, the district is trying to hire 12 additional drivers to be fully staffed. The ideal number would be 95 drivers total but the target is 85 drivers that would include substitute or part time drivers, according to Logan.



"It is a challenge to keep a full gamut of bus drivers on course and ready to go," Logan said.



Logan said the district will look into allowing other school staff with bus driving credentials to substitute, or reduce routes to the number of drivers available should they not be able to hire 12 additional drivers by the new school year.



Logan said the vaccine mandate, meanwhile, should not impact the current staff.



"Our hope is that those who are not vaccinated talk with their doctors and get all the information they need to make an informed decision," Logan said.