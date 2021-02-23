King County vaccination sites reopening after-weather related shutdowns

Ninety-percent of the state's coronavirus vaccines faced a shipping delay because of weather.

KENT, Wash. — Coronavirus vaccination clinics across Washington state are getting back on track after winter weather across the U.S. caused several sites to shutdown.

King County's Kent and Auburn vaccinations sites closed Friday afternoon due to delayed shipments in vaccine supply. The four state-run sites were also forced to close.

Roughly 90% of the state's coronavirus vaccines expected last week faced a weather-related shipment delay.

People with appointments Friday afternoon, Saturday and Monday had to reschedule.

The state said the Moderna vaccine was scheduled to arrive Monday and the Pfizer vaccine will arrive no later than Wednesday.

Because of the delay, the state received a double-shipment of vaccines and will work to get twice as many doses administered.

"I'm quite confident on the hospital side we are going to be able to work through our vaccine doses from both last week and this week quite quickly. So, I think that's exciting news that we'll be able to get through both second and first doses in the coming week," said Washington State Hospital Association President Cassie Sauer.