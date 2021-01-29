UW vaccine boot camp trains medical students to administer shots

The UW School of Nursing is quickly training dozens of medical students to administer COVID-19 vaccines at a growing number of mass vaccination sites.

“Our students are an untapped resource in situations like this, and especially in emergency times where we have a whole cadre of people who are really energetic and enthusiastic,” said Jocelyn Ludlow, an instructor.

The vaccine “boot camp” is a required course, which teaches students how to safely handle vaccines and inject them into patients’ arms.

Many of the UW students plan to sign up for shifts at mass vaccination sites, which rely heavily on volunteers.

“I think it's going to be exponential growth as the vaccine becomes more and more available,” Ludlow said.

Some students will receive class credit for staffing the sites, she said.

Dentists and dental students are also participating in the training, because many dental offices will offer COVID-19 vaccines.

“This is a brand-new thing that the state is giving them permission to do,” Ludlow said.