University of Washington ends philosophical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

SEATTLE — The University of Washington (UW) in Seattle will no longer allow students or personnel to claim a philosophical exemption to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
The university made the announcement Tuesday and said it is updating its vaccine attestation systems to account for this change.
Individuals who claimed a philosophical exemption will be contacted in the near future, UW said.
Students and personnel can still seek a medical or religious exemption, according to the university, which is in line with Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced earlier this month.
Inslee's mandate requires state employees, health care workers, K-12 school employees and those in higher education to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or face losing their jobs.