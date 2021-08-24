University of Washington ends philosophical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

Under Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, all personnel in higher education must be vaccinated against the virus by Oct. 18.

SEATTLE — The University of Washington (UW) in Seattle will no longer allow students or personnel to claim a philosophical exemption to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university made the announcement Tuesday and said it is updating its vaccine attestation systems to account for this change.

Individuals who claimed a philosophical exemption will be contacted in the near future, UW said.

Students and personnel can still seek a medical or religious exemption, according to the university, which is in line with Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced earlier this month.