Check your phone: More than 100 unclaimed vaccine lottery prizes in 1st drawing

Seahawks and Mariners tickets, Xboxes and Nintendo Switches are among the unclaimed prizes from Washington’s first vaccine lottery.

SEATTLE — Nearly half of the merchandise prizes up for grabs in the first round of Washington state’s vaccine lottery had not been claimed two days after the drawing.

Washington drew the first winners Tuesday in the “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery, which includes people with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Winners have 72 hours to respond after initially being contacted before being disqualified. Unclaimed prizes from the first four drawings will be placed in the fifth and final drawing.

As of Thursday afternoon, 129 of 248 merchandise prizes have been claimed in addition to the $250,000 cash prize, which was claimed by Lance R.

The state will continue trying to contact winners with unclaimed prizes.

Officials who are calling winners have been issued special phones. Most have a 253 area code and will show a Fife, Wash. location on caller ID, according to a lottery spokesperson. One number is a 564 area code. If you receive a call from an unknown number that matches that description, people should answer the phone and check their voicemails.

Officials may also try text messaging winners when they get closer to the 72-hour deadline, which will be the last attempt to get a hold of people.

“This is an evolution of our initial outreach plan, but we believe we need to do what we can to engage and notify these presumptive winners,” spokesperson Dan Miller said in an email.

Prizes that have been claimed include 42 Xboxes, three Nintendo Switches, nine Amazon Echo Dots, 60 Discover Passes, nine Washington State Parks gift cards and six Fish & Wildlife Wild Bucks, according to Miller.

Other unclaimed prizes from the first drawing include Seahawks club level tickets, a Mariners suite for the Aug. 28 game against Kansas City and additional gift cards, Discover Passes and devices.