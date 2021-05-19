Thurston County Health officials head to encampments to vaccinate the homeless population

Volunteer nurses are heading to homeless encampments to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone who wants it in Thurston County.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Health Department is trying a new strategy to get vaccines to the homeless population.

In a partnership between the City of Olympia, the Thurston County Health Department and local charities, volunteer nurses are heading to homeless encampments to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone who wants it.

Thurston County Public Health visited an encampment along Deschutes Parkway, not far from the state Capitol on Wednesday.

George Openiano was eager to get the vaccine. He said it was the only way his family would let him hold his new grandson.

Nurses are giving out the one-dose vaccine intentionally, because people at the encampment may not be in town when they're due for a second dose.

Nurses are giving basic medical care, and what they're calling "recovery kits" to help with the side effects of the vaccine, including a sleeping bag, tylenol, snacks and water.

Health officials said it's difficult to get people who are reluctant about vaccines to come to a clinic, which is why it's so important to go to them instead.

"It's crucial, it's what will make it successful because best practice working with people in encampments is to literally meet them where they're at," said Keyley Marineau with Thurston County Public Health.