Tacoma Rainiers fans can sit in 'vaccinated sections' at season opener

Fans who purchase single-game tickets in vaccinated sections must provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination at the gate.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Rainiers will be the first Washington sports venue to offer a vaccinated section for fans starting on Thursday at the season opener.

Washington state updated guidelines for spectator events and church services on May 3, allowing venues to add designated "vaccinated only" sections for fans. Outdoor facilities may add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is at 50%, or 22,000 people, whichever is lower. Outdoor unvaccinated spectators cannot exceed 9,000 people, according to the guidelines.

Fans who purchase single-game tickets in vaccinated sections must provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination at the gate. Vaccination cards or an immunization record can be accepted as proof under the new guidelines. Fans who cannot provide proof of vaccination, but purchased tickets for the vaccinated section will be seated in the non- vaccinated section or given a voucher for a future game.

Kids in the vaccinated section ages 2 to 15 will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken no more than 72 hours before entering Cheney Stadium. The Tacoma Rainiers are also offering self-administered rapid COVID-19 testing outside of the stadium for fans who were not able to get tested before the game.

If a fan tests positive, no one from that fan's party will be able to enter the stadium. However, they will be given vouchers to a future game. Fans sitting in vaccinated sections will still need to wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

Physical distancing won't be required in vaccinated-only sections. People seated in those sections may be seated directly next to other groups.