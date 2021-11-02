Pierce County moves up COVID-19 vaccine clinic ahead of possible snow

The mass vaccine event at the Tacoma Dome was moved up a day as snow looked increasingly possible toward the end of the week.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Dome was turned into a mass vaccination site on Wednesday as part of preparations for possible snow and freezing temperatures set to hit western Washington. The site will be open again Thursday for more appointments.

The Tacoma area is included in a winter storm watch for Thursday night and Friday, with the possibility of 3-6 inches of snow and freezing temperatures. Those were the days that the county had planned for large vaccination events.

After hearing news of the upcoming cold days, health officials began thinking outside the box about how the weather could impact efforts to vaccinate residents against COVID-19, what could be done to prepare.

“We saw the report from the National Weather Service, and we worked with our partners to make a decision that we would, instead of having two vaccination events on Thursday and Friday of this week, that we would do a smaller vaccination event today Wednesday, and hold another vaccination event tomorrow here also at the Tacoma Dome,” says Mike Halliday, public information specialist for Pierce County Emergency Management.

On Wednesday folks lined up their cars inside the to get a vaccine against a virus that has ravaged the country for over a year.

Using the Tacoma Dome is a new approach, but solutions like these are common for officials who have to adapt to ensure the residents are vaccinated.

However, due to a limited supply, appointment slots to get the vaccine filled up within minutes of being posted, which officials say can be frustrating.

“We know that there’s huge demand out there for these vaccine sites, we just ask people to be patient. As we get more vaccine, we’ll be able to vaccinate more people,” Halliday said. “If you haven’t been able to make it to one of these events because of registration, don’t worry, there’s more vaccine, there’s more vaccine coming, there are more vaccine clinics. Don’t panic, there’s going to be more coming.”

Meanwhile, recipients at the Tacoma Dome sounded pretty pleased with the city’s quick planning.

“It was pretty quick, I was surprised, I thought the lines looked a little longer, but yeah, it didn’t take long. In fact, I’m ahead of my schedule,” said Art Barnes, who received the vaccine on Wednesday.