Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Seattle

Swedish Hospital partnered with Seattle University to open a clinic on the school's campus

SEATTLE — The doors are open at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the campus of Seattle University. It’s a partnership with Swedish Hospital and they hope to eventually vaccinate more than 2,500 people each day.

Everyone who comes for a vaccine needs an appointment and they must be part of the group currently designated by the state to get the vaccine. The clinic is seeing a lot of health care workers who are not affiliated with large chains.

The energy was high Saturday morning as an army of volunteers prepared to bring in people.

“I don’t know what you’ve been told, COVID-19’s getting old,” the group chanted as they prepared to take stations around the makeshift clinic.

“Over the last three days we've been able to vaccinate 3000 people today we're vaccinating 1,764 individuals,” Dr. Guy Hudson, Swedish's CEO said.

“This is a joyful clinic, this is our chance to see to it that vaccine gets into the arms of our community members,” said Kristen Swanson, the Dean of Seattle University’s College of Nursing.

They will give out both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the site, alternating between the two on different days.

It all requires a lot of logistics to make sure they are maximizing the doses and helping as many people as they can.

COVID-19 Community Clinic Lead Renee Rassilyer-Bomers says they receive a shipment every week and are trying to reach as many people that they can.

“I'm confident in the schedule that we have and as we ramp up because we are confident in the supply chain,” she said.

Seattle University has committed to keeping the clinic running through June.

Swedish says the organization is pursuing partnerships to open more locations and bring the vaccine to more vulnerable communities.

Carolyn Adams works in a Marysville dental office and drove down to get the shot “l like it's a safety net and I've done the right thing.” She was prepared to deal with any possible side effects and hopeful this marked a step towards getting back to normal. “I'm ready for the second dose and let's get on with this, anxious to do some traveling and hopefully this will help.”