Washington state superintendent to request COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school employees

Public school employees weren't included in a vaccine mandate passed down by Inslee earlier this week, telling state workers to get vaccinated or find another job.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal will ask Gov. Jay Inslee to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for public school employees Friday, according to a press advisory from Reykdal's office.

Inslee passed down a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for state and healthcare employees on Aug. 9, but K-12 employees weren't included under that proclamation. Employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or find another job.

"I am strongly encouraging you to issue an executive order requiring all employees working in public K–12 schools to get their vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, consistent with the order you issued on August 9 for state employees and licensed healthcare providers," Reykdal wrote in a letter to Inslee.

Reykdal cited the rise in COVID-19 cases across Washington state due to the delta variant as a reason for the mandate, saying he was worried students would be forced to quarantine or schools would be forced to close due to the spread, causing them to miss out on in-person learning.

"Especially after a year and a half of remote and hybrid learning, a continuity of in-person instruction will be more important this year than ever," Reykdal wrote.

Reykdal also asked that employees who choose not to get vaccinated be subject to "non-disciplinary dismissal" from their jobs, excluding employees who get a medical or religious exemption.

Tara Lee, a spokesperson for Inslee, said he was not expecting to expand the mandate this week, but she said, "We will continue to look at policies to increase the vaccination rate."

A spokesperson for the Washington Education Association (WEA), Julie Popper said "WEA believes in following the latest recommendations of public health experts. If the governor determines a vaccine mandate is necessary, WEA members will be subject to that order."

The WEA represents more than 95,000 teachers across the state.

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is already looking into a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for district employees. SPS Interim Superintendent Brent Jones told school board members the district is "very seriously" considering it.

Tim Robinson, spokesperson for SPS said Jones has the authority to enact a vaccine mandate for staff, but it would be "subject to bargaining" with the Seattle Education Association union.