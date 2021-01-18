Appointments at Spokane Arena mass vaccine clinic: What we know today

CHAS Health's website says people can check back for more appointments at the Spokane Arena mass COVID-19 vaccine site on Monday, Feb. 1. Here's what we know today.

SPOKANE, Wash. — CHAS Health is expected to provide an update about appointments at the Spokane Arena mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday morning after they quickly filled upon the site's opening last week.

More than 2,509 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the clinic within its first three days after it opened on Wednesday, Jan. 27, despite initial estimates that the center would vaccinate around 500 people per day. CHAS Health officials said they, along with the Spokane Regional Health District, the Washington Department of Health and community partners, are working to ensure there is enough supply to vaccinate everyone with an appointment.

Kelley Charvet, a spokesperson for CHAS, said they may have to borrow from Spokane County's supply to vaccinate everyone. More supply is expected to arrive on Monday but it's unclear how many doses the site will receive. A message on CHAS Health's website says people can check back for additional appointments on Monday, Feb. 1, but it does not specify a time.

Online scheduling for appointments at the mass vaccination site became available on the CHAS website at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, but many users almost immediately reported technical difficulties. Fifteen minutes after the site launched, CHAS said its scheduling system was "at capacity."

The CHAS scheduling tool went live again just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and all 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine available during the first week of the clinic's operation were claimed about 20 minutes later. An appointment is required to receive the coronavirus vaccine at the site and there is no waitlist.

CHAS later confirmed with its scheduling technology provider that more than 60,000 attempts to make appointments on Wednesday morning crashed the system nationwide. The provider has scaled its server capacity for the tool by 300% to ensure performance issues will not happen again. CHAS leaders said they have confirmed additional resources for both scheduling technology and phone capacity moving forward.

The mass vaccination site also led to traffic backups near the Spokane Arena and some people waited in line for more than one hour ahead of their scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Operations at the site on Thursday were much smoother. Additional exits were created for those without vaccination appointments to get out of line efficiently, and Spokane Arena staff and Washington National Guard members began directing traffic and parking.

The clinic at the Spokane Arena is one of four new mass vaccination sites opening across Washington state. They will aid the state in its goal to administer 45,000 COVID-19 vaccinations daily.

The three other mass vaccination sites are located at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, according to Governor Jay Inslee's office.

How to schedule and confirm appointments

The mass vaccination clinic in Spokane operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open by appointment only to those who are pre-registered and eligible for the vaccine under Phases 1A or 1B-1.

Phases 1A and 1B-1 include:

High-risk healthcare workers in healthcare settings

High-risk first responders

Long-term care facility residents and staff

All other workers at risk in healthcare settings

All people 65 years or older

All people 50 years or older in multigenerational households (home where individuals from 2 or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild)

Those who are looking to get a vaccine should first confirm they are eligible using the state's PhaseFinder tool. The next step is to make an appointment on the CHAS Health website.

Patients can also confirm their appointment online by logging in with the same username and password they created to make their original appointment.

Confirmed appointments will show with the date and time of the appointment scheduled. If a person believes they have a confirmed appointment but it is not showing in their profile, they should call CHAS Health at 509-444-8200 to confirm their appointment.

Patients should bring a copy or screenshot of the PhaseFinder tool showing their eligibility, a photo ID and insurance card if they have it on the day of their appointment.

Health officials recommend that those who are eligible for the vaccine first check with their primary healthy provider about vaccinations before scheduling an appointment at the Spokane Arena site.

A representative from CHAS said people should show up no earlier than five to 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment. CHAS officials believe that appointments should take 25 to 30 minutes to account for the monitoring period.

If you did not schedule your second dose while in observation, CHAS asks that you follow the instructions provided in your vaccination packet.

What to know before you go

Make sure you dress for the cold weather because you may have to wait in a line outside the arena. Washington National Guard members are available to help with mobility issues.

CHAS said metal detectors will be set up at the entrance to the Spokane Arena and ask people to leave weapons of any kind at home.

People should use the Boone Avenue entrance to access the Spokane Arena. A greeter will direct them to a check-in line where staff will confirm their scheduled appointment and direct them to a parking area. Once inside the Spokane Arena, people will receive a COVID-19 screening questionnaire and be directed to the waiting area to receive the vaccine.

Patients without internet access should call the Washington Department of Health COVID Helpline at 1-800-525-0127 or 1-888-856-5816, then press #. The phone resource will go live on Friday, Jan. 29.

Transportation help is available

Those who need transportation assistance can use Paratransit for to get to the Arena once their appointment is scheduled:

Paratransit door-to-door service is available for anyone over 60 with proof of ID. For those over 60 years old who do not have a Paratransit bus card, it is $2 each way and $4 for round trip. Cash is the only form of payment that will be accepted.

Patients can call 509-328-1552 to schedule a Paratransit ride once their vaccine appointment is scheduled.

SRHD didn't find out about site until Inslee's announcement

The Spokane Regional Health District says it only found out about the site when Inslee made his announcement.

"We found out when the rest of the public found out," said Kayla Myers, who leads the health district's COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. "But we welcome it and we think it's a great strategy."

Tara Lee, a spokesperson for Inslee's office, said they were told the Washington DOH was doing outreach prior to the governor's announcement.

KREM reached out to DOH for clarification and a spokesperson provided the following statement:

"The Department of Health is moving quickly to make Gov. Inslee’s vision of regional mass vaccination locations a reality. This work has already begun by making personal contact with each of the selected local health jurisdictions to find a collaborative solution to have mass vaccination clinics delivering vaccines by January 25, 2021. While we have connected with some of the locations, others are still in process."

Other places to get vaccinated

There are a handful of places in the Spokane area scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccines. Here are some ways to get vaccinated out of the Spokane Arena site.

MultiCare

Two MultiCare clinics are offering COVID-19 vaccinations subject to availability.

They include the Rockwood clinic in Liberty Lake located at 1326 N. Stanford Lane and the Deaconess Health & Education Center located in Spokane at 910 W. 5th Ave. Ste. 266.

Appointments are required and in high demand. Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine may not find anything through the online scheduling option.

If appointments are not available, you will need to check back at another date for openings. More information is available on MultiCare's website.

Mt. Spokane Pediatrics

Mt. Spokane Pediatrics at 9425 N. Nevada Street Ste. 300 in North Spokane is offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Those who are interested should call 509-270-0065 or email vaccines@mtspokanepediatrics.com for more information.

Prevention Northwest/Northwest Neurological

Prevention Northwest's office is located at 26 E. 5th Ave. in Spokane.

Those who are looking for more information should send an email to covidinfo@preventionnw.com.

Providence in Spokane County

Providence is working on developing a COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling process for its patients. Its website will be updated with details and links as they are available.

The health care company and its community partners will also open community clinics to vaccinate the public.

Safeway

Safeway located at 14020 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane is offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only.

If there are no spots left on the online scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. Safeway will add more appointments when more vaccine is available.

Unify Community Health

Unify Community Health is located at 120 W. Mission Ave. in Spokane.

Those who would like more information about COVID-19 vaccinations should email unifycommunityhealth@yvfwc.org.

HMOs - Health Maintenance Organizations

Some HMOs, or Health Maintenance Organizations, are also registered vaccine providers in Washington