Threat against Sound Puget Sound Community College forces public health to move vaccine clinics

A threat against the community college unrelated to COVID-19 vaccination efforts led Thurston County Public Health to move its drive-through clinics.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A threat against South Puget Sound Community College has led health officials to temporarily move large-scale vaccination clinics to the county fairgrounds.

Clinic administrators received notice of a threat against the community college Monday evening. The threat to the campus is unrelated to vaccination efforts, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS).

Four clinics, scheduled for May 12-16, are affected.

“Safety is our number one priority for our community at our vaccine events and we are temporarily relocating to the Thurston County Fairgrounds out of an abundance of caution,” PHSS Director Schelli Slaughter said. “We are grateful for our partnership with South Puget Sound Community College and look forward to returning to the campus when we are assured it is safe to do so.”

The following clinics will now be held at the Thurston County Fairgrounds:

Wednesday, May 12, 5-8 p.m. This is a Moderna clinic for anyone age 18 and older.

Friday, May 14, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a Pfizer clinic for anyone age 16 and older.

Saturday, May 15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a Moderna clinic for anyone age 18 and older.

Sunday, May 16, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a Pfizer clinic for anyone age 16 and older.

Thurston County Public Health no longer requires appointments at drive-through clinics, but it is recommended people register online to expedite the process.