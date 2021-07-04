Snohomish County opens sixth COVID-19 vaccination site

At the current pace, county health officials estimate that 80% of Snohomish County residents could be vaccinated by fall.

TULALIP, Wash. — Snohomish County opened up its sixth mass vaccination site at the Boom City fireworks location on the Tulalip reservation.

“I don’t think we’ll reach our maximum capacity,” says County Executive Dave Sommers on his weekly media call. "Our goal is to have more capacity to deliver vaccines than we have vaccines.“

Snohomish County's other mass vaccination sites are the Boeing Everett Activity Center, Edmonds College in Lynnwood, the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, the Angel of the Winds Casino in Everett and the Arlington Municipal Airport.

County health officer Dr. Chris Spitters says as that vaccine supply goes up, the county’s estimate of when most adults will be vaccinated goes down.

“At the current pace, we would likely vaccinate 80% to 90% of adults by the fall, roughly between August and October, more toward October,” Spitters said.

That’s based on a steady flow of around 45,000 doses per week given to the county, he said. A month ago when the supply was closer to 25,000 does per week, the expectation of hitting that 80% to 90% mark was closer to New Year’s if not into early 2022.

Those numbers only include shots administered by the Snohomish Health District. It does not include doses provided to pharmacies directly from the federal government.

What is not clear, is how many more doses the county can expect beyond the three-week time horizon it gets from the state.