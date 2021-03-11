Should the COVID-19 vaccine be required for students in Washington?

A KING 5 New poll showed a majority, 41% strongly support, 20% somewhat support while 27% strongly oppose and 9% somewhat oppose vaccine mandates for students.

REDMOND, Wash. — MMR, chickenpox, Polio, these are examples of vaccines the state requires for a child, without an exemption, to attend public school in Washington state.

Now that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children 5-11, should the it be placed list on that list as well?

In an exclusive KING 5 News poll we asked: Should the COVID-19 vaccine be mandated for students in public schools?

A majority 41% strongly support the idea, 20% somewhat support it, while 27% strongly oppose it. Another 9% are somewhat opposed to the idea.

There's a division on each side of the Cascades.

In western Washington, 66% either strongly or somewhat support vaccine mandates in public schools, while 32% oppose. It's a different story in eastern Washington, where 54% of respondents strongly or somewhat oppose.

There's a split among political affiliation, 88% of Democrats polled strongly or somewhat supported the vaccine mandate for children in public schools. Compare that to 63% of Republicans who strongly or somewhat oppose it.

The Pfizer vaccine was just approved this week for kids. Some school districts are already finding ways to distribute doses.

Lake Washington School District, in partnership with the Seattle Visiting Nurses Association, will host two vaccine clinics for students this weekend with 1,800 doses available.

“There's an educational benefit for students who are immunized," said Matt Gillingham, associate superintendent of Student and Community Services "So, when students are identified as a close contact when there's a positive COVID-19 case in a school setting there is a different response for kids who are immunized. And so, students who are immunized, as long as they're not experiencing any symptoms, they get to stay in class."

As for vaccine requirements for students, that's a decision made by the State Board of Health that districts then follow, leaving the final call out of the district's hands.

"We respect parents' right to make that health decision for their child and people have all sorts of feelings about it. Our role is, we're just trying to be a good community partner help make that accessible and easy for families,” Gillingham said.

For now, the COVID-19 vaccine is it not a requirement for students to attend public schools in Washington.