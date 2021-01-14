Clallam County clinics to vaccinate people over 70 for COVID-19 this week

Three vaccine clinics in Port Angeles, Sequim and Forks are expected to inoculate people over 70 for coronavirus over the next two weeks.

Clinics to vaccinate people in Phase 1B of Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan launched in Clallam County on Thursday.

The first tier of Phase 1B includes people who are 70 or older as well as people over 50 who live in multigenerational households.

Although the state has not officially moved on to Phase 1B yet, the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe says high-risk health care workers and first responders in Phase 1A have already been vaccinated. The Washington State Department of Health said Wednesday that Phase 1B vaccinations will be on an accelerated timeline and should begin in the coming days.

Slots for Thursday’s clinic in Sequim were filled by 9 a.m. with cars lined up early in the morning, according to the tribe, which helped organize the event. This clinic was open to people 70 or older as well as their spouses and domestic partners.

The Sequim clinic will also be open Sat., Jan. 16; Tues., Jan. 19; Thurs., Jan. 21 and Sat., Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. Participants will receive the Moderna vaccine on a first come, first serve basis.

The Jamestown Family Health Clinic plans to roll out 1,000 doses of the vaccine per week in Phase 1B, according to the tribe.

A walk-up vaccination event is also planned at Port Angeles High School over the next two weekends. However, all those slots were reserved Thursday when online sign-ups went live, according to the tribe.