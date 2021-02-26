Seattle's new vaccine waitlists help people find last-minute doses

The City of Seattle just set up a standby list for doses leftover from the fire department's mobile vaccination teams.

Crews sometimes finish the day with two or three doses they need to use immediately, and the new list will help them find people who are eligible and able to quickly meet up, the city said.

The list is for people who are 65 and older living in zip codes disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, the city said. People need to be able to meet the vaccination team at a location within 30 minutes of being notified.

State health officials are urging providers to think of ways to use up doses quickly.

“Our message has been ‘do not hesitate, vaccinate,’ both to our providers and to those getting vaccine,” said Dr. Umair Shah, Washington Secretary of Health.

More than 2,700 people will get vaccinated at an Amazon building in South Lake Union on Saturday. They were on a Virginia Mason waitlist, unable to find openings, but as more supply arrived, the hospital contacted them with the good news that it's their turn.