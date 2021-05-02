Seattle leaders want to provide COVID-19 vaccine to 18,000 per day by summer

More doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would allow the city and its partners to increase the number of people who are vaccinated.

SEATTLE — The COVID-19 vaccine could be administered to as many as 18,500 people at vaccination sites in Seattle by this summer.

A plan that is expected to be presented to the city council Feb. 9 outlines the goal of having several mass vaccination sites, one of which could administer 10,000 daily doses or more per day in downtown Seattle.

Combined with mobile teams and healthcare providers, the city estimates as many as 31,500 daily doses could be administered per day by summer.

That plan is currently unattainable due to the limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, health officials are shifting focus on where the vaccine supply is distributed, with 35% going to mass vaccination sites.

Currently, health care facilities are providing vaccinations.

An increased supply estimated to be available by spring could allow the city to open several sites that, along with current clinics, would administer thousands of doses per day.

With enough supply, those sites would be able to increase the number of doses provided every day.

The current plan calls for the Seattle Fire Department to operate at least two vaccination sites. In the initial phases, the city will work with Public Health - Seattle and King County to prioritize the most vulnerable people not connected to the health care system. Other sites will be operated by health care provider staff and coordinated by city staff.

The sites are in addition to the work the city has already started, including two mobile teams that have vaccinated more than 2,600 Seattleites.

Currently, King County has received less than 30% of the doses needed to vaccinate currently eligible people through the state's phase-in program, according to the city. Washington is currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B in its vaccine distribution plan. It includes people 65 and older and people over 50 years who live in multigenerational households.