COVID-19 vaccinations required for Seattle University students this fall

Seattle University said all students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall.

SEATTLE — Seattle University (SU) plans to return to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. For the campus to safely open, SU said Tuesday all students will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before arriving on campus this fall.

After receiving the vaccine, the university said undergraduate, graduate and professional students must register their vaccination status at SU’s Safe Start Health Check website.

“While SU’s COVID vaccine policy is new, the university already requires students be immunized for measles prior to attending and recommends a number of other vaccines as well,” SU said on its website.

The university said it would work with international students and others who are unable to receive a vaccination before arriving in the fall.

SU is expected to release more information about the requirement in the coming weeks.

