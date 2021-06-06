Seattle set to hit COVID-19 vaccine milestone this week

Officials believe 70% of those who qualify for the vaccine will be fully vaccinated this week.

SEATTLE — Seattle is preparing to celebrate a milestone for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Officials believe 70% of those who qualify for the vaccine will be fully vaccinated this week.

On Sunday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan celebrated at a unique pop-up site. Optimism Brewery hosted a vaccination event with the Seattle Fire Department and offered everyone 21 and older who got the vaccine a ticket for a beer. They had all three vaccines available at the clinic, which drew people throughout the day.

Rex Robinson was among those who felt like he needed to finally get his shot.

"It's just been kind of on the back-burner for me because I've been on full quarantine mode, enjoying being at home and not leaving the house," explained Robinson.

Durkan said they have seen a small bump in vaccination numbers over the last few days, but it is hard to say if it was the lottery money incentive or something else.

Vaccinated Washington residents will be eligible for the state’s vaccine lottery with a $1 million jackpot, along with other cash prizes and giveaways. Vaccinated residents in the state's database will be assigned a number by the Department of Health. The lottery drawings begin June 8.

KING 5 has heard from several people that they can't find their vaccine information on the state website. The Department of Health recommends using the chat feature on the state website or calling 833-VAX-HELP.

Durkan said she went online to check for her name and wanted to make sure shots in Seattle were sent to the state.

“I put in a question to Seattle-King County Public Health to make sure they are transmitted, and they're looking at that,” said Durkan.

Durkan said she is still focused on trying to get more people vaccinated through pop-up sites and is already thinking about what it will take to get booster shots out when those become necessary.

She is also turning her thoughts to Seattle’s economic recovery.