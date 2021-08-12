Seattle Public Schools to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for non-union employees

A vaccine mandate is still subject to bargaining with the Seattle Education Association, which represents teachers in the SPS district.

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is mandating vaccines for non-union employees, according to an email sent by Interim Superintended Brent Jones to all SPS staff Thursday night.

All non-represented SPS staff will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18 as a "condition of employment," according to the email. The mandate includes limited exemptions for documented medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs.

"Parents and caregivers are entrusting their children’s lives to us. Half of our students are not yet eligible for vaccination, and likely won’t be for many months. We must do everything within our power to support healthy and safe schools. It is our obligation," Jones wrote.

Jones went on to encourage all "labor partners" to join the district in mandating vaccines for all staff. While the superintendent has the authority to mandate vaccines, it is still subject to bargaining with the Seattle Education Association, which represents teachers in the SPS district.

The announcement comes the same day Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal called on Gov. Jay Inslee to pass down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all public school employees.

Inslee announced a mandate on Aug. 9 for most state and health care employees, but K-12 employees were not covered in the proclamation.