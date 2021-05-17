Seattle Public Schools host dozens of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students

Seattle Public Schools want to make sure kids can get vaccinated before in-person graduations this summer and the return to full-time, in-person learning this fall.

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is hosting dozens of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its campuses for middle and high school students in the coming weeks.

The clinics are in partnership with the City of Seattle, Public Health – Seattle & King County, and the Seattle Fire Department. More then 50 clinics will happen in the next two weeks at 39 different locations to offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for kids over the age of 12.

The same locations will then hold a second round of clinics for the second dose. The first clinics took place Monday at six different locations.

"The big thing was come to Raider Field and celebrate this time we're in and get vaccinated," said William Jackson, principal of Nathan Hale High School, where a clinic was held Monday on the school's football field.

The Seattle Fire Department administered the doses.

"It only lasts a few seconds and there's a bunch of benefits to it. So it's definitely worth it," said 12-year-old Lila Miller, who got her vaccine.

Parents are able to join their kids at the schools for outdoor clinics, but Jackson said kids can also have their parent or guardian sign a permission slip.

"It's right at our school location too, where students can come right out of their class, get a vaccine and go back to class," said Jackson.

Some students waited more than two hours for their shot on Monday because of internet connectivity issues between the Seattle Fire Department and the school's internet system, but in the end all students in line got their vaccine.

It's estimated more than 500 vaccines were administered during Monday's clinic across the six campuses.