Seattle Metro Chamber of Commerce offers toolkit on how to handle King County vaccine requirements

Customers who want to dine indoors, attend gyms, movie theaters or even large outdoor events will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

SEATTLE — Seattle businesses are gearing up to enforce new requirements that go into effect on Oct. 25, requiring customers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to dine indoors, visit a gym or movie theater, or attend indoor performances and large outdoor events.

The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is offering guidance to business owners about how to handle the new mandate, including how to resolve conflicts with unvaccinated customers.

The Vaccine Verification Order Toolkit covers a range of potential issues, including knowing the rules, what qualifies as proof of vaccination and testing, signage to display, how employees should interact with customers, seating scenarios and what the most appropriate time to ask for verification is.

The Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a live webinar to talk business owners through the upcoming changes.

The requirement from the Seattle and King County Public Health is expected to be in place for six months and then reviewed to see if will be extended depending on the state of the pandemic next year.

Affected businesses include most restaurants and bars, gyms and even large outdoor sporting events with more than 500 people.