Lowland snow: Crews preparing to keep roads to COVID-19 vaccine sites clear

SEATTLE — Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are preparing for the first significant lowland snow event this winter. Computer models disagree on the details, but 5-10 inches of lowland snow is possible later in the week and weekend.

The WSDOT said its priority is to keep major highways open. Snowplow drivers work on winter schedules, including overnights, where they address maintenance issues across the state.

"We've got folks who are ready to jump in a plow if the needs arise," said WSDOT spokesperson Bart Treece.

A new challenge this year is ensuring roads are clear so people can access COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The WSDOT said people should not travel if they cannot do so safely.

"The need for access to vaccine centers underscores our usual request: if travelers are able, we ask people to not drive during wintry conditions,” said WSDOT spokesperson Stefanie Randolph. “That gives crews the space they need to safely clear the roads.”

People who can safely travel should leave their homes prepared by making sure their car has an emergency kit, a full tank of gas, a charged cellphone and extra masks and hand sanitizer because of the pandemic.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said the coronavirus pandemic caused the department to change some of its typical plow routes.

"We’ve updated our winter weather response plan to address the new challenges we’re facing this year,” said SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson. “This includes working with other city departments and with health care providers to ensure snow routes reach COVID-19 testing sites.”

The SDOT also updated its routes to accommodate the West Seattle Bridge detour for both drivers and emergency vehicles.