Seattle gets 50,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan believes a strong vaccination effort can result in greater community immunity by the end of May.

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle is receiving 50,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. This allocation will be the largest weekly amount received to date.

The vaccines are earmarked to help the city administer 17,000 first doses over the coming week. Those doses will be distributed at Seattle’s four vaccination sites in West Seattle, North Seattle, Rainier Beach and the Lumen Field Event Center.

“If this level of supply and demand continues in Seattle, we could fully vaccinate 70% of our workers and residents by the end of May,” said Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan in a press release distributed Monday. “The next two weeks are key to our vaccination efforts: The City can’t end this pandemic alone – we need your help.”

In an effort to get more vaccines into arms, the city of Seattle will allow those over 60 years of age to get vaccinated at one of their vaccination hubs without an appointment. Mayor Durkan explained to KING 5 News how the city’s Good Neighbor program allows those who accompany someone 60 years or older to also get vaccinated.

Like every city in the country, Seattle has struggled weekly to get its hands on doses of the vaccine.

“I have been borrowing, begging and stealing since the beginning of the year trying to get Seattle the vaccines that we need,” explained Durkan. “I’m really fortunate that I have great partners in the governor, the county executive, King County, public health and at the White House, and so a lot of it came together at once.”

Durkan said this large weekly allocation still won’t be enough to meet the full need in Seattle and King County.