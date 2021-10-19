98% of Seattle first responders vaccinated against COVID or filed exemption

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said the city is in "much better shape" than anticipated after the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate went into effect.

SEATTLE, Wash — Seattle's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers is now in effect.

City employees, including police officers and firefighters, had until 11:59 p.m. Monday to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or file paperwork to be exempt from the order.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office said Monday that 98% of the city’s first responders either filed vaccine verification or exemption forms.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, Seattle reported 99% of its total employees had been vaccinated or filed paperwork to be exempt from the mandate.

Only 23 Seattle Police Department (SPD) employees and 11 Seattle Fire Department (SFD) employees had not submitted proof of vaccination or filed exemption paperwork, according to the city.

"What we want as a city is, we want to have our valued employees, but we need for public health for them to be vaccinated," said Durkan.

According to the mayor’s office, 6% of SFD employees and 7% of SPD employees had submitted vaccine mandate exemptions by Monday evening.

"I'm not going to make any pre-judgments until we see what the lay of the land is,” said Durkan. “If people make the choice that they don't want to keep their jobs because they don't want to be vaccinated, they'll have that choice. I hope they don't make it."

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said although the department will lose some firefighters over the vaccine mandate, all calls will be responded to and the many technical teams will continue service as well.

Scoggins said response times to certain calls may vary by a minute or two if there is a drastic change in staffing. He said the department, on average, responds to between 250 and 260 calls a day.

"We may lose some folks, but we're confident we're going to be able to get a unit out the door and respond," said Scoggins. "We have amazing people that serve the community each and every day, and they don't think about themselves when they do that, and that's important."

Durkan said if a Seattle first responder is unvaccinated but filed their request for an exemption by the deadline, they could report for work while their exemption status is pending.

Below is a breakdown of vaccine mandate data as of 6:30 p.m. Monday from the mayor’s office:

Citywide

94% vaccinated

5% exemptions

1% not submitted (134 employees)

Seattle Fire

93% vaccinated

6% exemptions

1% not submitted (11 employees)

Seattle police