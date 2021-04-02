Seattle Children's cancels 1,300 COVID-19 vaccine appointments to ensure equity

Seattle Children's canceled COVID-19 vaccine appointments made through MyChart to open scheduling to a larger portion of the general public.

SEATTLE — Approximately 1,300 COVID-19 vaccination appointments were canceled at Seattle Children's hospital to provide equitable access to the general public.

On Tuesday, vaccination appointments were made available to the public through the electronic medical record system, MyChart. A spokesperson for Seattle Children's told KING 5 that management "became concerned that we needed to provide a broader notice to the general public."

To do that, appointments were made available via the Seattle Children's website for anyone who is eligible. Appointments through MyChart were canceled.

"We canceled appointments and started over because with limited supply of the vaccine, we wanted to provide equitable access," a statement from Seattle Children's reads, in part.

Seattle Children's began administering the vaccine to eligible people Wednesday night.

The sudden cancelation of appointments while pointing to equitable access follows criticism of some health care providers who allegedly offered priority access to people.

State health officials issued a public statement, warning hospitals that offer priority access to get COVID-19 shots would be at risk of getting their vaccine supply cut off.