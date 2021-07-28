More Seattle bars to require customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

The decision comes as the delta variant of coronavirus takes hold in Washington and masks are once again recommended indoors for everyone.

SEATTLE — More bars in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood will be asking customers for proof of vaccination as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Queer/Bar, the Woods, and the Cuff Complex announced on their website that customers will be required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination before being allowed in the business, starting Friday, July 30.

"The safety of our patrons, staff, and performers is of utmost importance to us. With the current COVID numbers and health and safety guidelines and recommendations, it felt like the right decision to update our policy," the online statement read.

The policy is temporary and could change based on local, state and federal guidelines. Proof of vaccination could include showing the actual card, a photo of it on a cell phone, or a screenshot of vaccination status through an online portal such as MyIR, according to the statement.

The trio of bar clubs is among the latest among Capitol Hill's nightlife establishments to make the announcement but not the first.

CC Attle's made the decision to enforce vaccine requirements earlier in the summer when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted indoor masking requirements for fully vaccinated individuals.

"It's important for everybody's health that it gets done," said Chris Daw, general manager and co-owner of CC Attle's.

Daw said there was some negative push back on social media but for the most part, he said his customers appreciated the safety measure.

"If you run your business like you care about your community, your community cares about you, and they'll let you know that's okay," Daw said.