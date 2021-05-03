Amazon to hold 2 pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Seattle this weekend

Amazon will hold the clinics on Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7 with the goal of inoculating around 2,750 people from Virginia Mason's waitlist each day.

SEATTLE — Amazon is holding two more pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Seattle this weekend.

The first clinic will be held on Saturday, March 6 and the second on Sunday, March 7. They will be providing first doses only and are hoping to inoculate around 2,750 people from Virginia Mason's waitlist each day.

The partnership with Virginia Mason started in January, and Amazon says they have administered more than 12,000 vaccines so far.

Washington state is currently in Phase 1B tier 1 of vaccine distribution. The vaccine is available to anyone 65 and older, all people 50 and older who live in a multigenerational household and as of March 2, teachers and childcare workers. People eligible during phase 1A, including health care workers and first responders, still qualify.