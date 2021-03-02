COVID-19 vaccine site being established at Microsoft campus

Vaccine operations from EvergreenHealth and Overlake Medical Center will relocate to Microsoft's Redmond campus.

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft will open a COVID-19 vaccination site at its Redmond campus to reduce the burden on local health care facilities.

The company is partnering with EvergreenHealth and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics to relocate their vaccine operations.

After the initial ramp-up phase, the site at the company's conference center will be open to all eligible people in accordance with state guidelines. EvergreenHealth and Overlake will manage the administration of the vaccine and coordinate with King County officials to focus on vaccinating the most vulnerable people in the community.

Microsoft will provide technology, staffing resources and facility support. Microsoft is covering the costs of the site, including staffing, supplier and vaccine administration costs.

The site will be accessible by appointment only.

Washington is currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B in its vaccine distribution plan. It includes people 65 and older and people over 50 years who live in multigenerational households.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said vaccinations for people Tiers 2-4 of Phase 1B are expected to occur in the spring or summer of 2021 but officials have not provided a more specific timeline.