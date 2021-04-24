QFC, community groups partner to get those most vulnerable vaccinated for COVID-19

QFC shares its doses with community partners in an effort to vaccinate people of color, seniors and other populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

BOTHELL, Wash. — Pop-up vaccination clinics in Snohomish County are targeting communities who might be struggling to get the vaccine. It’s a partnership between QFC, the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Premera Blue Cross, and other local businesses.

The partnership aims to help vaccinate people of color, seniors and other populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and might have had trouble signing up for an appointment. Their first clinic was held this week at the Premera headquarters in Mountlake Terrace. Over 1,000 doses were given out over two days.

There will be another two-day clinic, Wednesday and Thursday at T-Mobile offices in Bothell with 1,000 doses available.

QFC is a provider with the federal vaccine program. When the company finds out how many doses they'll get each week, they reach out to community partners in an effort to get the doses to vulnerable populations.

“CDC statistics show people of color are being affected at a higher amount than the rest of the public so it’s vital that we make sure everyone has access to the vaccine,” QFC Corporate Affairs Manager Tiffany Sanders said.

Organizers are providing translators at vaccination sites in a number of languages, and even helping with the sign-up process.

“We’ve been reaching out in Snohomish County to mosques and churches and housing authorities and senior centers and we’re really working to get people signed up that have had a difficult time,” Sanders said. “A lot of times that means we’re providing translators and providing help with a link in getting them signed up.”

On Monday, the company will open up more spots to the general public for their vaccination pop-up. In the meantime, the company is booking appointments directly with underserved members of the public. Find open appointments on QFC's website.