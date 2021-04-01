Can you get the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington? Online tool determines eligibility

PhaseFinder allows users to complete a survey that determines when they will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The tool will officially roll out after Jan. 6.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health is launching a new tool that will allow residents to determine their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

PhaseFinder allows users to take a survey to determine when they will be eligible to get the vaccine, according to a presentation given by the Washington State Department of Health in December.

Currently, the tool only works for determining if people are eligible for Phase 1 of the vaccine plan. The tool will officially roll out after Jan. 6 and help determine at which phase of the vaccine plan users will become eligible.

Users can also use the survey to prove they're eligible when going to get the vaccine, according to the department of health's presentation. The website could also link people looking to get vaccinated with providers after a broader rollout.

The Department of Health presentation says the tool will be "trust-based." The agency is expected to unveil the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccine plan in early January.