Washington health department expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Here's who's eligible:

Certain groups who have gotten the Pfizer and Moderna shots can get any booster, alongside anyone 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson shot.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — People who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Washington state, according to a release from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

The decision came after recommendations from the FDA, CDC, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to allow Americans to "mix and match" COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Now, certain individuals who have received either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago are eligible for any of the booster doses, which are now being offered by all three companies.

Those who are eligible include:

Those 65 and older.

Those between 18 and 64 living in long-term care settings.

Those between 18 and 64 who have underlying medical conditions, or those at an increased risk of social inequities.

Those between 18 and 64 who work or live in a high-risk setting.

Those who received a Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago and are over 18 years old are also eligible for any of the boosters.

“Vaccination continues to be the safest and most effective tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Getting the unvaccinated their first shots remains a priority,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah. “A booster dose will further protect fully vaccinated individuals by increasing the vaccine’s effectiveness in their bodies, which otherwise may wane over time.”