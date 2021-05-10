Parents, schools prepare to give COVID-19 vaccines to kids 12 and up in Washington

Parents are booking appointments for their kids 12 and over who could be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine this week if the Pfizer vaccine is given the green light.

SEATTLE — Some parents in western Washington are already making appointments for their children to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Some sites began accepting appointments for kids as young as 12 following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15.

"I'm thrilled. I feel that we will be liberated," said parent Naomi Newman, who booked a vaccine appointment for her 14-year-old twins.

Pfizer's vaccine still needs approval from other state and federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Wednesday, a CDC advisory committee is expected to review the data and offer a recommendation. If given the OK, then the vaccine will start being distributed for children.

The Newman twins vaccine appointment is set for Wednesday after school, and their mother is hopeful things will get approved.

"I jumped on it when I heard the news because I am optimistic... And if by chance we're turned away, we know that it's just a matter of time," said Newman.

Newman said news of a vaccine for kids became a hot topic at school.

"I think they're so excited to get on with their lives. And they see their peers talking about it. I guess it was announced at school and everybody clapped," said Newman.

Schools could be hubs for students to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Many school districts told KING 5 they are planning clinics.

Edmonds School District said it is working to provide vaccines for students starting in June. The district said it hopes to have clinics on three of its campuses.

The Everett School District said it has been in talks with pharmacies about having optional clinics for students, but the district added it hasn't made much progress.

Lake Washington School District and the Seattle Public Schools also said they have plans for clinics in the works and plan to provide details soon.

The Bellevue School District has a clinic scheduled for this Saturday at Sammamish High School for its students 16 and older, but the district said it's ready to include students 12 to 15 if the vaccine is approved.

"We hope to be able to release that announcement, if the [emergency use authorization] gets approved on Thursday. We'll send that directly to families of our students 12 and up, let them have the link so they can go ahead and sign up for the doses on Saturday," said Carrie Lang, director of Health Services for Bellevue School District.

Lang said the district worked with Safeway. If the Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids 12 and older, Lang said Safeway will bring additional doses to vaccinate up to 800 students.

Appointment are required, but Lang said that could change based on demand. About 200 appointments have already been filled as of Monday.

"So we've got 600, more Pfizer doses, plus, of course, the family members who want to come with their student want Johnson and Johnson, and then we have those spaces available, as well," said Lang.

In Seattle, the city said it's ready to administer the vaccine to kids 12 and older at its walk-up sites and plans to have additional information to vaccinate younger adults in the coming days.