Over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — State health officials say more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Washington.

Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a statement Monday evening that he is grateful for the tireless efforts of partners on the ground. He said the successes are a testament to their hard work over the past few months.

“As our race to vaccinate Washingtonians as quickly and equitably as possible continues, these accomplishments are further proof that hope is on the horizon,” said Shah.

As of Monday, officials say the 1,400 provider facilities giving vaccines in the state have given 2,065,762 shots. That's more than 80% of doses delivered to the state, and it's up from 29% in early January, according to data from the sate Department of Health.