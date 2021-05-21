State offering cash prizes, including $1 million jackpot, in drawing for vaccinated Oregonians

The drawing includes 36 prizes of $10,000 -- one for each Oregon county -- and five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarship winners for people ages 12-17.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced the state will award dozens of cash prizes, including a $1 million jackpot, as an incentive for Oregonians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The “Take Your Shot Oregon” campaign will include 36 prizes of $10,000 -- one for each Oregon county -- and five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarship winners for young people ages 12-17.

All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine will be eligible to win prizes.

The random drawing will happen on June 28, with names announced the following week. Everyone vaccinated through June 27 will be eligible to win.

“Vaccines are the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, and our fastest way to end this pandemic,” said Brown. “The Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign is a way to thank Oregonians for stepping up and keeping our communities safe. It’s never been easier to get a vaccine, so don’t miss your shot to enter!”

Other than getting the COVID vaccine, you do not have to do anything to enter. Your name will automatically be added to the random drawing. The drawing will include everyone who got a COVID shot in Oregon from the time COVID shots were first offered through June 27. People who got the shot at sites controlled by the federal government, including Veterans Affairs and tribal vaccination sites may be entered but that information is not routinely shared with the state.

The Governor's office said they are working on ways to include those people and posted answers to frequently asked questions here.

The campaign is funded with $1.86 million from the federal Coronavirus Relief Act.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will draw names for winners in each category with the assistance of the Oregon Lottery. Winners will be contacted and will have the chance to opt out or give their consent to receive their prizes.

Employees and family members of the Oregon Lottery, the Governor’s Office, the Treasurer’s Office and the OHA will not be eligible to win any of the prizes.

Oregonians who decline to get vaccinated for health or religious reasons will also not be eligible to win.