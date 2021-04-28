National health secretary tours Seattle's Lumen Field mass vaccine site

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said his swing through Seattle is about "vaccines, vaccines, vaccines."

SEATTLE — Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra toured Seattle's Lumen Field Event Center mass vaccination site this week. It's the largest civilian-led vaccine site in the country.

Becerra said his swing through Seattle is all about "vaccines, vaccines, vaccines." He helped celebrate that at least 60% of Seattle adults have received at least one dose, and a surplus of vaccine available.

But he also addressed a lingering problem throughout the state, and that's getting the Latino population inoculated. UW's Center for Latino Health reports that only 7% of Washington's Latino population has received one dose, citing access and confidence as issues. According to recent census data, 13.5% of the state identifies as Latino and infection rates among Latinos are the second-highest of any state in the nation.

"We're going to send the message out that we want to reach you where you are. And that you get these vaccination free of charge. And that we're going to make it possible for you to get back to wherever you are, wherever you live," said Becerra, in an interview with KING 5 at the Sea Mar Health Clinic in White Center.

We know we know a lot of folks, especially in the Latino community, work long hours, many days, have access to or have a difficult time accessing a lot of services. And so we want to let them know, just tell us where you are. And when you're available. We'll find you. We'll get there."

However, even in Rainier Beach, where a clinic was created to help with equity to vaccines, the signage is only in English — even though any health or civic leader will publicly say that communication is key to vaccination distribution.

"You know, because I think it's not so much a lack of trust, it's a lack of access, you've got communities that have forever been hidden away in a corner, where services, government services and private sector programs haven't reached them, because they're not the most lucrative places to go," said Becerra.

His tour notably included the HHS Secretary wearing a mask inside and outside, even after the CDC issued new guidelines about mask-free activity outdoors.

"You know, it's important to try to do everything we can to be safe," Becerra said. "I think I'm sending a message. I want us to be safe. I want to go back to the days where I don't have this. But I want to be safe. And I want people to know I'm going to do everything on my end to make sure we're safe."

His visit was also designed to rally support for the American Families Plan, announced by Biden last night, which would again cost trillions to execute.

"If you spend that money to help Americans get back to work, like what we did in the 1940s and 50s, we created the biggest middle class... That's what you got to do. Joe Biden's thinking big."

Of the new spending plans announced by the Biden administration, there was little publicly discussed about how the White House plans to tackle homelessness. Outside of the pandemic, it continues to be one of the biggest issues in the region, and elected leaders have grumbled behind the scenes about the lack of urgency on the issue in Biden's first 100 days. Becerra is well aware of the complexities, having served in Congress in California and later as the state's attorney general.