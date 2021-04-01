More supply of COVID-19 vaccines needed to increase weekly vaccination rate in Washington state

According to the state’s DOH, as of April 17, 4.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Washington state.

SEATTLE — State numbers show a quarter of Washingtonians are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, though health officials say a greater supply of the COVID-19 vaccine is needed.

“When those vaccines are offered to you and you’re eligible, please don’t wait,” said Washington state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah. “This is our way out of this horrific pandemic."

Approximately 4.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Washington state as of April 17, according to the state’s Department of Health.

“It feels so good to be vaccinated - at least have the first one. It’s really nice because my mom is older and she has a lot of health issues,” said King County resident Katherine Peacock.

“To know that I’m about to be fully vaccinated is great because I can go help her again,” Peacock added.

Peacock received her vaccine at a clinic run by the Seattle Fire Department at Seward Park.

Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that facility will open to all adults over sixty without a vaccination.

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in parts of the state with new, more contagious variants of the virus fueling the increase. The variant first identified in the United Kingdom is now the predominant variant in Washington state.

“We are close to turning the corner in the state of Washington but we are seeing the beginning of a fourth wave. That means people need to hang on longer,” Shah said.

Health officials in Washington state say they’re administering shots as fast as possible, and are ready for more. The state expects 370,0000 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine next week – which is on par for weeks past. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains on hold – though officials say it represents a small percentage of total doses at times around five percent.

“The progress from that showed that we have the ability to be able to vaccinate a tremendous amount of Washingtonians if we just had the supply,” Shah continued.