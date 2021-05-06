Monroe prison gave outdated COVID-19 vaccines to inmates, state says

Health staff at a state-run prison in Monroe vaccinated about 208 incarcerated individuals with COVID-19 shots that had been past their "beyond use" date, according to a press release by the State Department of Corrections.
The issue at the Monroe Correctional Complex was discovered during quality assurance checks, according to the state.
The state said it had contacted the vaccine manufacturer, Moderna, and the company said that the vaccine doses were still effective in providing protection against COVID-19.
According to the state, the health services staff at the prison is reaching out to those who received the vaccine and the prison is reviewing protocols to ensure it does not happen again, according to the state.
The Department of Corrections reports that it has issued nearly 15,000 Moderna shots and nearly 900 Johnson & Johnson shots across 12 prisons across the state. There have been 6,229 cases of COVID-19 among incarcerated individuals, and 14 deaths from COVID-19, throughout the state.