Monroe prison gave outdated COVID-19 vaccines to inmates, state says

About 208 incarcerated individuals at the state prison received a Moderna vaccine that had exceeded the 'beyond use' date by about 5 days

Health staff at a state-run prison in Monroe vaccinated about 208 incarcerated individuals with COVID-19 shots that had been past their "beyond use" date, according to a press release by the State Department of Corrections.

The issue at the Monroe Correctional Complex was discovered during quality assurance checks, according to the state.

The state said it had contacted the vaccine manufacturer, Moderna, and the company said that the vaccine doses were still effective in providing protection against COVID-19.

According to the state, the health services staff at the prison is reaching out to those who received the vaccine and the prison is reviewing protocols to ensure it does not happen again, according to the state.