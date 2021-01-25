Four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites opening in Washington state

The vaccination sites will be in Kennewick, Ridgefield, Spokane and Wenatchee and open to people who pre-register.

The sites, previously announced by Gov. Jay Inslee, will be located in Kennewick, Ridgefield, Spokane and Wenatchee. They will be open by appointment only to people eligible under Phase 1A or 1B-1 who pre-register.

The sites will be the Spokane Arena, the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield.

These four sites are in addition to vaccination centers already established in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties. The state said under this new plan, those sites in western Washington will be getting extra support as well.

According to the state's Department of health, the initial goal is to have enough vaccine to provide about 500 vaccinations per site, per day. In the beginning, fewer vaccinations are expected.

“As our vaccine allocations increase, these sites will provide additional capacity to get people vaccinated quickly and efficiently across the state,” said Umair A. Shah, the state's secretary of health. “With much less supply of vaccine than people currently eligible, it is going to take time which will require patience from all of us. I want to thank our partners who are working together to help us build the infrastructure needed to reach our goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day.”

Clinics, pharmacies, and healthcare providers will still be offering the vaccine.

Vaccination site information:

Spokane Arena: Open seven days a week. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to make an appointment.

Clark County Fairgrounds: Tue-Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to make an appointment or call 1-800-525-0127, then press #.

Town Toyota Center: Tue-Sat, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to make an appointment or call 1-800-525-0127, then press #.