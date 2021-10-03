Mass COVID-19 vaccination site opening at Seattle's Lumen Field Event Center March 13

The City of Seattle is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination effort with a mass vaccination site at Lumen Field.

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle will open a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Event Center on Saturday, March 13.

The site is a partnership between the city, First & Goal Inc. and Swedish. It will be the largest civilian-led vaccination site in the country.

When it opens, approximately 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will initially be administered at Lumen Field each week, according to the city. That could increase to as much as 21,000 vaccinations a day – supply permitting.

The site will initially be open two to three days a week.

The city and Swedish will operate the vaccination site. Appointments will be prioritized for community-based organizations serving Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities, older adults, and immigrants and refugees. However, people currently eligible for the vaccine per the state's phase plan will be able to register.

"With additional vaccine doses and a small but steady increase in the coming weeks, the City of Seattle is ready to significantly expand its vaccination efforts to reach thousands more vulnerable Seattleites. We have been working on this massive, unprecedented effort for months. We've had the infrastructure in place, we just needed the vaccine," Mayor Jenny Durkan previously said. "This is an important step to significantly increase our vaccination rate in Seattle, but there's so much more to be done. Ultimately, it will take all of us – employers, health care providers, philanthropy, unions, nonprofits, community-based organizations, and all levels of government – using all the tools at our disposal to get our community vaccinated equitably. I'm deeply grateful to our partners across the city – and to Governor [Jay] Inslee and the Washington State Department of Health – for their collaboration to vaccinate our most vulnerable communities."

King County Executive Dow Constantine said the facility is a "critical piece of our road to recovery." The event center, he said, will compliment sites that are already operating throughout the county.