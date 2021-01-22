Long lines at vaccine clinics frustrate eligible Washington residents

Some said they waited for hours in line at a Federal Way vaccine clinic, only to be turned away.

Long lines are frustrating many people in Washington eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in phases 1A and 1B.

Doug and Kari Murphy said they waited for hours at the Sea Mar Clinic in Federal Way, only to be turned away.

The clinic said staff had to switch to walk-up vaccinations because they were overwhelmed with phone calls. But then there weren't enough vaccines to accommodate everyone who showed up.

The clinic's deputy director said to check online to see which sites have vaccines avialable.

A similar problem is plaguing vaccine sites in counties across western Washington.

State health officials acknowledged that the vaccine supply has not kept up with demand, but said Washington is at the mercy of the federal government to receive more doses.