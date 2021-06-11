Lake Washington School District hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for newly eligible students

Lake Washington School District secured 1,800 doses of Pfizer’s child-sized COVID-19 vaccine to administer to students.

REDMOND, Wash. — Families lined up in the rain outside of Redmond High School for a shot at immunity.

In short supply, but available for the lucky families who got one of the 1,800 doses of Pfizer’s Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine secured by the Lake Washington School District for this weekend’s clinics.

Nine-year-old Xander Stephens – Fripp sat down, a little nervous but ready after waiting for months for the vaccine to be approved for his age group.

“Let’s get her done shall we,” said the nurse administering Xander’s dose, with Seattle Visiting Nurses Association who partnered with the Lake Washington School District for the clinics.

Xander and his family moved to Redmond from Australia two months before the COVID-19 lockdown shut down travel in 2020.

“It’s been a challenging time, but things are starting to open up now so we’re hoping at Christmas to visit family back home,” said Benjamin Stephens – Fripp, Xander’s father.

After all the anticipation, in a second, the shot was over.

“It hurt less than a blood shot, I think that’s what it’s called,” Xander told KING 5.

“Any time you wait there’s a chance something could happen, an interaction with someone to catch it and so we just wanted to get the most protection possible as soon as possible,” said Benjamin.

According to Benjamin, having access to the vaccine through his child’s school district made it easy, as thousands sit on waitlists across the state.

“We’re happy to partner and provide the space and the connection with our families so that parents who want to help their kids get immunized can do so as easily as possible,” said Matt Gillingham, LWSD Associate Superintendent of student & community services.

The shot means Xander gets to go home to Australia for the holidays.

“We feel a lot more comfortable traveling now with that one that will be in place, that means we can go out and interact with lots of people back home as well,” Benjamin said.