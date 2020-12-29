Kirkland nursing home with first US coronavirus outbreak received vaccines Monday

Life Care Center of Kirkland, home of the first COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., received vaccines for nursing home staff and residents on Monday.

Life Care Center of Kirkland was the epicenter of U.S. COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the pandemic. There were 101 confirmed cases among residents and 55 confirmed cases among staff, reports King County Public Health.

Life Care Center experienced two outbreaks at the Kirkland facility this year, which resulted in a total of 46 deaths among residents, staff, and visitors. Some families have brought legal action against the facility, claiming officials didn't do enough to reduce risk.

Nearly 10 months since the first outbreak, the focus is back on Life Care Center as one of the first long-term care facilities to distribute the COVID vaccine.

Staff from CVS arrived Monday morning to administer the first doses. Life Care Center is offering the vaccine free to residents and workers. While everyone is encouraged to receive the doses, the vaccine is optional.

Life Care Center has not said how many doses are being administered.