Here's where you can preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine in Seattle

The City of Seattle opened a vaccination appointment notification list to help residents find and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

SEATTLE — Washington residents age 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 15.

To help residents find and book appointments, the City of Seattle opened a vaccination appointment notification list for anyone in Tiers 1-4 of Phase 1A and Phase 1B.

Preregistration is available for anyone 16 or older, residents who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination and anyone who lives or works in King County.

Anyone who signs up for the notification list will receive an email when an appointment becomes available at any of the city-run vaccination sites. The vaccination sites are located in North Seattle, Rainier Beach, West Seattle, and the Lumen Field Event Center.

Residents who receive a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for a second dose while scheduling their first dose.

Anyone who needs help filling out the vaccination appointment notification list can call the Customer Service Bureau at 206-684-2489 for assistance. The bureau is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“Please, get vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible,” said Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan. “If you’re not yet eligible, you can help someone in your community get an appointment. I know everyone is fatigued, and we all want to pandemic to be over. But hope is on the horizon, and now is not the time to let up on our efforts.”

Durkan announced Tuesday that the city received more than 30,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is the largest allocation the city has received in a single week. The community vaccination site at the Lumen Field Event Center is expected to administer 8,000 doses Wednesday, which would be a single-day record.