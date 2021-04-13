Washington state pausing use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The DOH said the use of the J&J vaccine will be put on hold until the state receives further recommendations from federal partners on how to move forward.

Editor’s note: The Department of Health is holding a 10 a.m. press conference to share more information. KING 5 will stream the press conference in this story and on the KING 5 YouTube page.



SEATTLE - Washington is pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine statewide effective immediately, the state Department of Health (DOH) announced Tuesday.

The decision comes following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after reports of potentially dangerous blood clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.

“This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution based on the appearance of a rare but serious side effect including serious brain blood clots (CVST) combined with low platelet counts in six patients, all women under 50,” the DOH said.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said anyone who had an appointment with the City of Seattle for the J&J vaccine will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead.

Around 149,000 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in Washington, according to the DOH. The state has administered more than 4 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses. At this time, the DOH said it is not aware any of the six patients in the U.S. who experienced blood clots were Washington residents.

Federal health officials said the clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets.