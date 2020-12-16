COVID-19 vaccinations begin at JBLM Wednesday

Joint Base Lewis-McChord was one of the first military bases to receive the vaccine.

TACOMA, Wash. — Administration of the coronavirus vaccine began at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) announced JBLM would be one of a dozen bases on the list to receive the vaccine first.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine include uniformed service members, dependents, the National Guard, retirees, and civilian employees.

Initial distribution sites were selected by the DOD’s COVID Task Force from sites recommended by the military services and U.S. Coast Guard.

JBLM was selected for its:

Anticipated supply chain requirements for initially approved vaccines like ultra-cold, bulk storage facility.

Local population of at least 1,000 priority personnel across the military services to facilitate rapid vaccine administration.

Sufficent and necessary medical personnel to administer vaccines and actively monitor vaccine recipients after initial and second-dose administration.

The DOD plans to administer its initial allocation of 43,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all the bases. Distribution will be conducted in phases.