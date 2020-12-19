Inslee: ‘No indication’ of more cuts to COVID-19 vaccine allocation

Gov. Jay Inslee said he spoke with Operation Warp Speed officials and was told that not all the vaccine allocated was ready to be released next week.

Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Friday there’s “no indication” that more reductions in Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine allotment are “likely to occur.”

“It appears this is not indicative of long-term challenges with vaccine production,” Inslee tweeted.

On Thursday, Inslee announced Washington’s vaccine allotment would be reduced by 40% next week and said he hoped it was due to a “communication glitch.”

Inslee said that according to General Gus Perna, the chief operations officer of Operation Warp Speed, that prior allocations were based on vaccine doses produced, but not all of them had completed quality control. Therefore, some doses weren’t able to be released.

That discrepancy led to the reduction to next week's allocation, according to Inslee.

On Thursday, Inslee said states across the country were dealing with the same issue.

Next week Washington is expected to receive 44,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine with the reduction in place, according to Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman.