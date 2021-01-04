'It’s nice to finally qualify': Another 2 million eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

As of March 31, anyone age 60 and over, restaurant and construction workers now qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.

TACOMA, Wash — Nicole Gordon didn’t wait around to get her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since she’s over 60, she became eligible for the vaccine Wednesday morning and received it by the afternoon.

“It’s nice to finally qualify,” said Gordon, age 63.

Approximately two million additional citizens now qualify for the vaccine, including those over 60, those with two or more medical conditions, restaurant and construction workers.

Gordon and her husband had been frustrated watching others get their shots.

”We kept seeing the commercials, ‘Get Vaccinated!’,” said Gordon, “We were trying to!”

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Assistant Division Director Stephanie Dunkel said the county can handle the additional load.

“We’ve been ready,” said Dunkel. “We are seeing supply increases. It’s not necessarily ten-fold, but we are preparing for that.”