Increased demand for booster shot after news of omicron COVID-19 variant in Washington

Doctors say the best protection against the new variant is to get vaccinated and get a booster shot if eligible.

SEATTLE — People looking for a COVID-19 booster shot may have a hard time finding an appointment. News of the omicron variant in the United States led to a surge in people searching for a booster in western Washington.

So far, health officials say three people have tested positive for the omicron variant in Washington state. It has been identified in 16 states since it was first found in California on Dec. 1.

"I think our booster situation is pretty good right now. It's just, it's a little bit of a waiting game for for most," said Steve, who asked we not share his last name for privacy reasons.

Right now, demand for the vaccine is out pacing the number of open appointments. Officials from Public Health - Seattle and King County said some people are encountering wait times because there isn't enough space at clinics and vaccine sites. The department expects this to be a temporary issue.

Steve expects demand to remain high into the new year.

"Your pharmaceutical staff is just incredibly overwhelmed at the moment. You know, they're handling not only the normal day to day of being a pharmacist and getting prescriptions - authorizations and all that - but then you've got the COVID vaccine, as well as the flu vaccine, being widely available here in the last just couple months," Steve said.

He recommends people looking for a booster start by checking their local pharmacies and healthcare providers. He said, if possible, it's easier to find an open appointment during the week.

Find a COVID Shot WA estimates they've helped roughly 1 million people find a vaccine appointment in Washington.